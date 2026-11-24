James finished with 23 points (8-13 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and three assists in 30 minutes during Monday's 128-111 loss to Portland.

James pieced together an efficient scoring line and led the Sixers with 23 points, though it wasn't enough to help Philly secure a sixth consecutive victory. He was particularly sharp from beyond the arc, which is a welcome sight considering he was hitting at a clip of 21.7 percent from deep in his first 13 games of the 2026-27 campaign entering Monday. James has put up 20-plus points in three straight appearances and continues to produce across the board, averaging 5.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.0 steals over this brief stretch.