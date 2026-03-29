George racked up 26 points (9-19 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 13 rebounds, four steals, two assists and one block across 36 minutes in Saturday's 118-114 win over the Hornets.

Appearing in his second game following a 25-game suspension, George remained productive while contributing game highs in rebounds and steals. The star forward grabbed a season-high 13 rebounds en route to his second double-double on the campaign, and he tallied four swipes for a second straight game. He has also reached the 25-point mark in back-to-back outings.