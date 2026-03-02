Grimes had five points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), one rebound and two assists over 27 minutes during Sunday's 114-98 loss to the Celtics.

After getting off to a hot start in 2025-26, Grimes is struggling to produce outside of the scoring department. Over his last six appearances, the swingman has averaged 12.2 points, 2.5 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 2.3 three-pointers in 26.1 minutes per game while shooting 42.4 percent from downtown.