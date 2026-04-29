76ers' Quentin Grimes: Pops for 18 points in victory
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Grimes ended with 18 points (5-8 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and one block over 24 minutes during Tuesday's 113-97 victory over Boston in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Grimes built on his previous effort, scoring 18 points Tuesday, the most he has scored thus far in the playoffs. After struggling in the opening three games, he has now notched a total of 30 points in his past two appearances, providing the 76ers with a much-needed offensive threat off the bench. He will look to continue on an upward trend when the two teams meet again in Game 6, this time on Philadelphia's home court.
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