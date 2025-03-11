Grimes finished with 35 points (14-25 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, one block and three steals in 39 minutes during Monday's 132-123 loss to the Hawks.

Grimes sparked an otherwise lifeless Philly squad Monday night by catching fire from deep, where he added 15 of his 35 points. He's been on an impressive run of late, totaling 25 or more points in four of his last six appearances. Grimes has also been an asset on defense, tallying nine steals in his last four games.