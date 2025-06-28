The 76ers extended an $8.74 million qualifying offer to Grimes on Saturday, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Philadelphia has extended a qualifying offer to Grimes, who is now set to become a restricted free agent. The 25-year-old is likely to draw interest from multiple teams after a career-best 2024-25 campaign, during which he averaged 14.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals across 26.8 minutes per game in 75 regular-season appearances (37 starts) between Dallas and Philadelphia. He also recorded shooting splits of 46.7/38.5/75.7.