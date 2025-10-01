The 76ers signed Grimes (personal) to a one-year, $8.7 million qualifying offer Wednesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Grimes and the 76ers brass have been going back and forth during contract negotiations, which didn't appear to be heading in the right direction. However, now he's back in the fold and has a no-trade clause. He'll become an unrestricted free agent next summer. His participation in the preseason remains uncertain, as it was reported that he wouldn't travel with the team overseas to Dubai before this deal was finalized. After being traded to Philadelphia by the Mavericks, Grimes played in 28 regular-season games, averaging 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game, shooting 46.9 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from beyond the arc.