Grimes will come off the bench during Sunday's game against the Hawks, Austin Krell of OnPattison.com reports.

Grimes started the last three games, but he will return to the bench due to VJ Edgecombe (calf) returning to the lineup. In his last five games in a reserve role, Grimes holds averages of 16.2 points, 3.6 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 33.4 minutes per contest.