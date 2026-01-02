Grimes tallied 19 points (7-9 FG, 5-7 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists, three blocks and one steal over 38 minutes during the 76ers' 123-108 win over the Mavericks on Thursday.

Grimes helped the 76ers close things out in the fourth quarter with 11 points, nine of which came from beyond the arc. His five three-pointers led the 76ers, and it was the most threes he has made in a game since Dec. 5 against the Bucks (six). Grimes has played 38 minutes off the bench in back-to-back games and saw an extended run during Thursday's game after Dominick Barlow fouled out in the fourth quarter. Grimes will look to build off his strong performance against the Knicks on Saturday.