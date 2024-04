The 76ers are converting Council's two-way deal to a four-year, $7.4 million NBA contract Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

As a two-way player, Council has split time between the NBA and G League this season. For the 76ers, the 22-year-old guard is averaging 5.5 points and 1.4 rebounds in 9.1 minutes across 31 appearances. Council is now set to remain with Philadelphia for the remainder of 2023-24 and the next three seasons.