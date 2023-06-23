Council signed a two-way contract with the 76ers on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

After going unselected in the 2023 NBA Draft, Council quickly landed a roster spot with Philadelphia on a deal that will allow him to move between the G League and NBA. Council spent two seasons at Wichita State before transferring to Arkansas ahead of last season. He averaged 16.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 34.1 minutes per game with the Razorbacks and will have a chance to compete for a role with the 76ers.