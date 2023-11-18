Maxey amassed 19 points (5-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and two steals across 40 minutes during Friday's 126-116 win over the Hawks.

Maxey didn't have a good shooting performance and was held to 20 points or less in back-to-back contests for the first time in 2023-24, which shows how dominant he's been on offense this season. This performance also ended a seven-game streak in which Maxey scored 20 or more points. Firmly entrenched as Philly's second-best scoring option behind Joel Embiid and one of the most improved players in the league through the first weeks of the season, Maxey is averaging 25.8 points, 7.0 assists and 4.4 rebounds across nine appearances in November.