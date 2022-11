Arms tallied 14 points (5-14 FG, 2-7 3PT, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and one steal in 31 minutes Sunday against Iowa.

Arms turned in one of his worst shooting performances from the field, but he knocked down a pair of triples for the second straight game. He's also managed to score in double figures in each of his last three matchups, averaging 4.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists during this brief stretch.