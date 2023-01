Duruji tallied seven points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and one block in 17 minutes during Wednesday's 112-102 loss to the Cleveland Charge

Duruji logged the third-most minutes off the bench in Wednesday's loss, finishing three point shy of the double digit mark. Duruji has averaged 7.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists over 21 games this season.