Duruji tallied 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two rebounds and two blocks over 28 minutes during Friday's 118-116 win over Raptors 905.

Duruji finished as one of six Swarm players in double figures in scoring, posting his first double-digit scoring total of the regular season. Duruji has averaged 3.4 points and 1.3 rebounds in 11 minutes per game over 19 contests this year.