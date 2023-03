Duruji finished with no points (0-1 FG), one rebound and one block in four minutes during Tuesday's 129-116 loss to Capital City.

Duruji once again saw limited action off the bench in Tuesday's loss, finishing as the only player scoreless among players who stepped foot on the court. In 16 appearances this season, Duruji has averaged 3.4 points and 1.3 rebounds over 10.7 minutes per game.