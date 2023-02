Duruji finished with six points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT) over 17 minutes during Wednesday's 123-119 loss to Motor City.

Duruji has had a limited role off the bench as of late for Greensboro, so he hasn't been much of a consideration in fantasy basketball. Duruji has averaged 3.0 points and 0.8 rebounds over nine regular-season appearances.