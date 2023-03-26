Duruji posted two points (1-1 FG), seven rebounds and one assist over 22 minutes during Saturday's 137-126 loss to Raptors 905.
Duruji led the Swarm bench in minutes played and rebounds while finishing second on the team in boards and three shy of surpassing the double-digit mark. Duruji averaged 3.4 points and 1.6 rebounds over 20 regular-season appearances.
