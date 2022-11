Hagans tallied 30 points (10-20 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 5-7 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and four steals in 46 minutes during Tuesday's 119-106 loss to Westchester.

Hagans followed up a record triple-double in his Swarm debut Monday with a 30-point outing to finish second on the team in scoring and first in assists and steals. Hagans has averaged 15.0 points, 13.5 assists, 8.5 rebounds and 3.0 steals in the last two contests.