Hagans isn't in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Timberwolves, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.
Hagans will replaced by Anfernee Simons in the starting lineup against Minnesota. Hagans recorded four points, three assists and two rebounds in 28 minutes during his only other appearance coming off the bench for Portland this season.
