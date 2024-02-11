Hagans will start Saturday's game against the Pelicans.

Portland is missing Anfernee Simons (ankle), Scoot Henderson (foot) and Malcolm Brogdon (illness), so Hagans will make his first career start. Hagans saw 28 minutes against the Pistons on Thursday and produced four points (2-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds and two turnovers.