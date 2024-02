Portis closed with 15 points (7-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt), seven rebounds and two assists over 25 minutes during Thursday's 113-110 loss to the Grizzlies.

Portis scored in double figures for a fifth straight game and added at least seven rebounds for the fourth time during that stretch. The veteran backup has seen a slight drop in production compared to last year, but he's still a vital part of Milwaukee's rotation, especially if Khris Middleton (ankle) remains sidelined following the All-Star break.