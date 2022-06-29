Portis declined his $4.6 million player option Wednesday and became a free agent, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Portis saw a significant increase in role last season with Milwaukee as Brook Lopez missed much of the season. In 28.2 minutes per game, Portis averaged 14.6 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists. It would be surprising if he didn't have other suitors, but there's been no indication that either he or the Bucks wants to end his tenure. According to Bobby Marks of ESPN.com, the maximum that Portis can sign for with Milwaukee is four years, $49 million.