Portis (knee) logged a full practice Wednesday and should be expected to play in Friday's game against the Heat, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Portis missed the Bucks' final 11 games before the All-Star break with a sprained right knee but is slated to return to the hardwood for Friday's tilt. With Jae Crowder's addition, Portis may see less run at power forward and instead play more center. Regardless, Portis should remain the top option off the bench for Milwaukee, a role in which he has averaged 13.5 points and 9.7 rebounds across 24.9 minutes per game this season.