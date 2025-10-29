Portis registered nine points (4-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two rebounds, one block and one steal across 16 minutes during Tuesday's 121-111 win over the Knicks.

Portis hasn't been too involved to open the 2025-26 regular season with 19.4 minutes per contest through four games. That could keep his fantasy appeal limited to deeper formats, at least while the Bucks are mostly healthy up front. In that span, Portis has averaged 8.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.0 three-pointers on 35.9 percent shooting from the field.