Bucks' Bobby Portis: Listed as questionable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Portis (back) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Heat.
Portis remains day-to-day after missing Tuesday's game against the Suns. If the veteran forward is unable to shake this questionable tag, the Bucks could utilize Kyle Kuzma and Pete Nance a bit more.
