Portis (back) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Suns.

Portis was a late addition to Tuesday's injury report due to a back contusion, and the injury is severe enough for the veteran big man to sit out of Tuesday's contest. With Jericho Sims (knee) also out, the Bucks will lean more heavily on Kyle Kuzma and Pete Nance to provide depth behind Giannis Antetokounmpo and Myles Turner.