Portis provided 17 points (8-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 12 rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 139-122 loss to the 76ers.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) sidelined, Portis stepped into the starting five and recorded his seventh double-double of the season. The veteran big man grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds, matching his season high. He also dished out a team-high-tying eight assists, finishing one shy of his season high. Portis should continue to see increased run for as long as Antetokounmpo is sidelined.