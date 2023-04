Portis will enter the first five for Wednesday's Game 2 versus Miami.

Portis will step into the starting lineup Wednesday with Giannis Antetokounmpo (back) sidelined for the contest. The big man went off for 21 points and eight rebounds over 27 minutes of Game 1 action and should certainly be in fantasy considerations with Antetokounmpo inactive Wednesday. In 22 regular-season starts, Portis averaged 17.4 points and 10.8 rebounds over 30.4 minutes.