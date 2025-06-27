Markovic was selected by the Bucks with the No. 47 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Markovic is an impressive shooter for his size, as he knocked down 37.0 percent of his attempts from downtown during the 2024-25 season with Mega Basket of the Adriatic Basketball Association in Serbia, the same club that Nikola Jokic previously suited up for. While Markovic has shown plenty of upside in the early stages of his career, this appears to be a stash pick for Milwaukee, meaning the 6-foot-11 forward wouldn't join the club until the 2026-27 campaign.