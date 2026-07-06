Bucks' Bogoljub Markovic: Sits Sunday

Markovic (undisclosed) didn't play in Sunday's 89-69 California Classic Summer League loss to the Nets.

After posting 16 points (8-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal over 25 minutes during the Bucks' 97-83 win over Warriors Blue on Saturday at the California Classic Summer League, Markovic sat out the second leg of a back-to-back-to-back set. The 2025 second-round pick didn't report to the Bucks last season, but he could be part of their 2026-27 plans, especially after trading away Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee).