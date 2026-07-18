Bucks' Brayden Burries: Paces Milwaukee in SL win

Burries supplied 27 points (9-18 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block across 28 minutes in Saturday's 96-94 Summer League win over the 76ers.

Burries struggled from beyond in the arc in the Bucks' Summer League finale, though he still led all players in scoring while hitting the game-winning layup in the final seconds of the game. The rookie No. 10 overall pick also logged a game-high five assists, dishing out at least five dimes for a second straight game. He reached the 20-point threshold in his final three Las Vegas Summer League outings.