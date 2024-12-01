Lopez closed Saturday's 124-114 win over the Wizards with 18 points (7-14 FG, 4-10 3Pt), three assists and three blocks over 35 minutes.

Lopez was the Bucks' third-best scorer in this win, sitting behind Damian Lillard's 25-point performance and Giannis Antetokounmpo's 42-point masterpiece. Lopez has scored in double digits in six games in a row while hitting multiple threes five times during that stretch. He's getting it done on the defensive end as well, recording multiple blocks in all but one game during the team's six-game winning stretch.