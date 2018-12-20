Bucks' D.J. Wilson: Nears double-double in win
Wilson contributed nine points (4-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt), 10 rebounds and a block in 23 minutes Wednesday against the Pelicans.
Wilson eclipsed 20 minutes of run for the second-straight game, after playing just 19 total minutes in his two other games this season. The second-year big man is performing admirably in his boosted run with Ersan Ilyasova (nose) out, with his 10 shot attempts and double-digit boards easily being career-bests. It's unclear if Wilson has carved out a spot in the rotation or if he'll head back to the G-League when Ilyasova returns, either way, he doesn't provide enough consistent production to be considered in most formats.
More News
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...