Wilson contributed nine points (4-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt), 10 rebounds and a block in 23 minutes Wednesday against the Pelicans.

Wilson eclipsed 20 minutes of run for the second-straight game, after playing just 19 total minutes in his two other games this season. The second-year big man is performing admirably in his boosted run with Ersan Ilyasova (nose) out, with his 10 shot attempts and double-digit boards easily being career-bests. It's unclear if Wilson has carved out a spot in the rotation or if he'll head back to the G-League when Ilyasova returns, either way, he doesn't provide enough consistent production to be considered in most formats.