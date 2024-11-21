Antetokounmpo provided 41 points (17-24 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-14 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 122-106 victory over Chicago.

Antetokounmpo was absolutely dominant in this contest and feasted against the Bulls defense. Chicago didn't find a way to slow him down -- as evidenced by the fact that the star forward only missed seven of his 24 shots from the field. Antetokounmpo continues to thrive for a reeling Bucks team and has been excellent of late, averaging a robust 33.0 points, 12.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game since the beginning of November.