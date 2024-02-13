Antetokounmpo racked up 36 points (14-19 FG, 8-14 FT), 18 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and three steals in 30 minutes during Monday's 112-95 win over the Nuggets.

Antetokounmpo led a rousing domination of Denver, delivering an MVP-caliber performance and doing so in just 30 minutes of action. Milwaukee's final games before the All-Star break come against two depleted squads in Miami and Memphis.