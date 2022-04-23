Allen closed with 22 points (8-12 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, one block and one steal across 25 minutes during Friday's 111-81 victory over the Bulls.

Bobby Portis might have started in place of Khris Middleton (knee), but Allen was the one who replaced his production with an elite shooting performance off the bench. The former Duke standout started most of the season, and while his upside is limited as a bench alternative, he's certainly capable of putting up solid numbers on any given night. That said, this might have been an anomaly rather than the norm going forward since Allen had scored a combined three points over the first two games of the series.