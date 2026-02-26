Sims chipped in 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 118-116 victory over the Cavaliers.

Sims led the Bucks in rebounding despite being utilized off the bench in this one. He's racked up double-digit boards in back-to-back games and continues to be a solid presence down low for this surging Milwaukee squad, who is 7-2 in February. Sims should remain heavily involved in the rotation until Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) returns, and likely beyond.