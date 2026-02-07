Sims provided four points (2-3 FG, 0-1 FT), 15 rebounds, four assists and two blocks over 31 minutes during Friday's 105-99 win over Indiana.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) and Kyle Kuzma (calf) both sidelined Friday, Sims got the starting nod for the first time since Dec. 18. The big man grabbed a game- and career-high 15 rebounds while also tying the game-best mark in swats. He isn't guaranteed to see significant minutes when the team is near full health and doesn't offer much on the offensive end, though he has logged 20-plus minutes in three straight outings. However, it's worth noting Bobby Portis missed the first two games of that stretch due to a hip issue.