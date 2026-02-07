site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Bucks' Jericho Sims: Starting sans Kuzma
RotoWire Staff
Feb 6, 2026
7:46 pm ET
1 min read
Sims will start against the Pacers on Friday.
With Kyle Kuzma (calf) sidelined, Sims will get the starting nod Friday. As a starter this season (four games), the 27-year-old big man has averaged 2.5 points and 5.0 rebounds in 24.5 minutes per tilt.
