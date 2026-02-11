This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Bucks' Jericho Sims: Starting sans Rollins
Sims will start Wednesday's game against the Magic.
The 27-year-old big man will return to the first unit due to Ryan Rollins (foot) being sidelined. As a starter this season (five games), Sims has averaged 2.8 points and 7.0 rebounds in 25.8 minutes per game.