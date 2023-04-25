Ingles supplied three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal over 18 minutes during Monday's 119-114 loss to the Heat in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Ingles barely troubled the scorers in the loss, struggling to incorporate himself into the offense. While he does serve as a key piece off the bench for the Bucks, his limitations become even more apparent in performances like this. Trailing 3-1 in the series, the Bucks will now head home for Game 5 looking to bounce back after a disappointing loss.