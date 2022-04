Nwora (back) will not play in Sunday's Game 1 against Chicago.

Nwora's sore back will keep him out as the Bucks begin the postseason at home. The former Louisville standout has had some big scoring games this season, but when the Bucks are at full strength he's typically pushed to the fringes of the rotation. With that in mind, his absence won't have much of an effect on Sunday's contest.