Kuzma is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Magic due to a thoracic spine contusion.

Kuzma may have tweaked his back during the Bucks' 113-99 win over the Jazz on Saturday, when he logged 18 points, five assists and two rebounds over 29 minutes. He's in danger of missing the second game of Milwaukee's back-to-back set, a game which both Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) and Kevin Porter (knee) have already been ruled out for. Ousmane Dieng, Bobby Portis, Gary Trent and Cam Thomas would all be in line for more minutes if Kuzma is unable to play against Orlando.