Kuzma registered 26 points (9-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-10 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 137-130 loss to Miami.

Kuzma led Milwaukee in scoring while delivering an efficient offensive performance, though his contributions outside the scoring column remained modest. The veteran forward continues to provide the Bucks with a reliable scoring option, but his fantasy value depends heavily on his offensive production. His ability to contribute across multiple defensive categories offers some additional upside in category leagues.