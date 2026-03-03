Kuzma (coach's decision) went unused Monday in the Bucks' 108-81 loss to the Celtics.

A starter in each of his last 17 appearances, Kuzma moved to the bench and ended up falling out of the rotation entirely while Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) made his return from a five-plus-week absence. According to Eric Nehm of The Athletic, head coach Doc Rivers confirmed after the game that Kuzma wasn't dealing with any sort of injury or illness, so the veteran forward's absence from the rotation could prove to be more than a one-time arrangement.