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Bucks' Kyle Kuzma: Questionable for Saturday
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1 min read
Kuzma (Achilles) is questionable for Saturday's meeting with the Spurs.
Kuzma has missed the past two games for the Bucks, which has resulted in more minutes for Jericho Sims and Pete Nance. It'll be more of the same if he's ruled out again Saturday.
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