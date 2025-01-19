Beauchamp (illness) will not play Sunday against the 76ers, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Beauchamp usually isn't a rotation player for the Bucks, so his absence won't carry many fantasy implications.
More News
-
Bucks' MarJon Beauchamp: Expected to suit up Sunday•
-
Bucks' MarJon Beauchamp: Ruled out against Toronto•
-
Bucks' MarJon Beauchamp: Good to go Saturday•
-
Bucks' MarJon Beauchamp: Probable for NBA Cup•
-
Bucks' MarJon Beauchamp: Cleared to play Tuesday•
-
Bucks' MarJon Beauchamp: Expected to be available Tuesday•