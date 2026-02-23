Turner recorded 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 25 minutes during Sunday's 122-94 loss to the Raptors.

The veteran center was back in the starting five after missing the Bucks' prior two games, one on each side of the All-Star break, with a calf strain, and the lopsided score gave coach Doc Rivers an excuse to give Turner a little less than his usual workload. Turner's struggled to make a consistent impact in his first season with Milwaukee, but he's drained at least one three-pointer in 16 straight appearances dating back to Jan. 4, averaging 13.7 points, 6.2 boards, 2.1 threes, 1.8 blocks and 1.5 assists over that stretch.