Bucks' Myles Turner: Late scratch Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Turner won't play Thursday against the Thunder due to right calf soreness.
Turner hadn't been added to the injury report leading up to Thursday's game, though he seemingly felt the calf issue pop up during warmups. Pete Nance, Bobby Portis and Ousmane Dieng should draw more opportunities in Turner's stead.